300 people joined CeaseFire Pa for Virtual Advocacy Day. Many on the call said they want to see gun legislation in the Commonwealth, common sense legislation that could start with background checks.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined CeaseFire PA in support of three proposed bills. One would require gun owners to report stolen firearms. Another would close background check gaps. The third would create an avenue to temporarily remove firearms from those deemed "extreme risk" at a court hearing.
"None of this prohibits law abiding citizens who want to purchase a firearm from doing so," said state Sen. Vincent Hughes.
The call for tougher gun laws is coming after 10 people were shot and killed in Colorado right after eight were killed in Georgia.
But Gov. Tom Wolf says the shootings happen here, too.
"Firearms were behind the senseless violence of 34 mass shootings in Pennsylvania in the year 2020 alone," Wolf said.
The debate is ongoing in the nation's capital, but right now it looks like any laws passed may go along party lines.
"Every time there is a shooting we play this ridiculous theatre, where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders," Cruz said.
However, Congressman Brendan Boyle tweeted out "We can do common sense gun laws--but there are still some who currently want to make it harder for you to vote than it is to get an AR-15."
As the debate continues in Washington, "I look forward to signing legislation that make Pennsylvania's communities safer," Wolf said.
It's still not clear if any of the three proposed bills will reach Governor Wolf's desk or if the Legislature will even take up the issue.