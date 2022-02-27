HARRISBURG, PA – The Wolf Administration is urging the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to remove all Russian-sourced products from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.
Gov. Tom Wolf says he sent a letter to the PLCB on Sunday asking that the products be pulled as quickly as possible from all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the Commonwealth.
“I have joined with leaders across the nation and across the world in condemning these attacks and expressing support for the people of Ukraine,” Gov. Wolf said. “I appreciate the board’s efforts to quickly identify Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. I urge the board to take these further actions as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state.”
A copy of the Governor’s letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board can be seen here.
Cuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association responded to Governor Wolf's letter saying PaTaverns supports the request.
"This is a reasonable option for the Commonwealth to take to show its disapproval of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the damage the attack has done to world peace," said Moran.
However, he continued to say it's important to not confuse Russian-themed vodkas with Russian-made vodkas.
PaTaverns is encouraging Pennsylvania’s family-owned taverns, bars, clubs, and licensed restaurants to avoid using Russian-made vodka for now.