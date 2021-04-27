HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf is praising President Biden for raising the minimum wage for federal contractors.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Tuesday to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors, providing a pay bump to hundreds of thousands of workers.
The officials could not provide an exact figure on how many workers for federal contractors would receive a raise, only that it would be hundreds of thousands.
Governor Wolf signed a similar executive order in 2018 that is raising the minimum wage for state employees and state contractors and will reach $15 in 2024.
“Our nation must be a place where hard work is rewarded and I am proud to applaud President Biden for this action,” said Gov. Wolf. “I signed a similar executive order in 2018 because our legislature has not increased the wage floor in a decade. Hardworking people should not have to struggle with putting food on the table or paying the mortgage or rent, because of poverty wages. These executive orders are a start and are helping hundreds of thousands of people, but its long past time for the state legislature and Congress to raise the minimum wage for all workers”
Earlier this year the governor renewed his call to raise Pennsylvania’s $7.25 minimum wage to $12 per hour on July 1st, with annual increases of $0.50 until reaching $15 per hour on July 1, 2027.