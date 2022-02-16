HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf is pushing a bill to help make college in Pennsylvania more affordable.
The governor announced the Nellie Bly proposal Wednesday afternoon.
This is a $200M bill that would offer scholarships to students based on their needs. Money will go to students going to community colleges or one of the 14 state universities.
And, officials say it will be for more than just tuition; students will also get help with room and board, books, supplies and even graduation expenses.
"The program is going to focus on students pursuing degrees in fields where there is a high need for workers, including fields facing shortages because of the pandemic such as healthcare, education, and public service," stated Gov. Wolf.
All he asks is that students who use the program stay in Pennsylvania to help strengthen the state's workforce.
He says this will help the students and the Commonwealth's future and economy.