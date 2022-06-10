ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Politicians are now trying to figure out what to do about inflation numbers we haven't seen in four decades.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics comparing May of 2021 with last month:
Rent is up 5.2%
Restaurants are up 9%
The cost of groceries is up 11.9%
Electricity is up 12%
Air fare is up 37.8%
Fuel oil is up 107%
Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing using federal stimulus money to send families in Pennsylvania $2,000 checks, but economists aren't sure that's the best plan. According to Lehigh University economist Ahmed Rahman, it boils down to short term versus long-term solutions. Cutting people checks would help people afford things in the short term, but he also said it would encourage spending, something that could increase inflation. Business owners also tell us they're worried it could make the staffing shortage even worse.
We visited the Allentown Farmer's Market Friday. It was busy, but customers had to deal with higher prices than they're used to.
"We've had price increases across the board, from our chicken and turkey to our bags and plastic containers. We've noticed a lot," said Michael Steele at Mr. Bill's Poultry.
"Certain things like crab meat, for example, my cost went up about 300% on that particular item," said Glenn Miller, the owner of Culinary Experts.
To address those higher prices Wolf is pushing the legislature to approve using American Rescue Plan money to give people $2,000 checks. They would go to every household earning less than $80,000, which is the majority of Pennsylvanians. Miller tells us he doesn't think that's a good idea.
"If they're going to have to do that again, it's probably a mistake. There has to be incentive to go back to work," said Miller.
Miller said low staffing has already taken a toll on his business.
"With staffing issues, we did have to close our other stand for a month," said Miller.
Rahman at Lehigh University agrees more checks aren't the answer.
"It is creating more stimulus in a situation where I don't think necessarily we need more stimulus. In some ways we need the opposite of that," said Rahman.
Rahman said right now there's too much demand and too little supply, and stimulus would make that worse. He agrees more with an idea pushed by Sen. Pat Toomey that the Federal Reserve should continue to raise interest rates.
"It is very clunky in some ways, but often a quite effective tool in terms of making your and my spending tamper down," said Rahman.
Whatever the solution, Miller said he just wants the price of chicken to stay put.
"I'm hoping that things are going to stabilize fairly soon with food pricing," said Miller.
Rahman tells us what the Federal Reserve is shooting for is what's called a "soft landing," where they gradually raise interest rates to slowly bring down demand to come in line with the supply of goods and labor. But he said, with this latest report, he's worried that instead of a soft landing the country could be headed for another recession.