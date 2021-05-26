HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Wolf is calling for an increase in Pennsylvania's minimum wage.
"It doesn't matter where you live or who you vote for, we all know thirsty people deserve to be paid fairly for their work," noted Governor Wolf. "You really can't attract, you can't retain good employees at $7.25 an hour, especially if you aren't given benefits."
The state minimum wage has remained at $7.25 for more than a decade. This wage has not been touched, even though Gov. Wolf notes that nearly all of Pennsylvania's neighboring states have raised theirs.
Wolf is pushing to boost the minimum wage to $12 per hour by July 1, and incrementally to $15 per hour by 2027.
The governor is turning to other states as examples in this long process. Wolf explains this shouldn't be a left or right stance, recalling Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and his state's voters approving changes last November to gradually increase the state's minimum wage to $15 by 2026.
"It would help workers bring more money into local businesses," said Wolf. "It would stimulate the economy, save taxpayer dollars, and it would improve our budget situation."
Many local business owners say they're on board, as Wolf says their pay increases are setting the standard for the future.
"Fair pay and benefits have been essential to our success," noted Peter Barber, president of the Two Dudes Painting Co. "Our turnover is low, which saves us a considerable money and time."