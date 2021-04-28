HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Wolf Administration released a new economic impact report for Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry, saying agriculture is fundamental to Pennsylvania’s economy.
The new report shows that the agriculture industry has a $132.5 billion annual economic impact and supports more than 590,000 jobs, paying nearly $33 billion in wages annually.
The report also makes strategic recommendations intended to help guide Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry in an ever-changing marketplace.
The last report for the agriculture industry was issued in January 2018.
In the governor’s 2021-22 budget plan, the PA Farm Bill is proposed to be funded at $13.6 million.
The report also reviews the future impacts of COVID-19 on Pennsylvania agriculture and priorities for recovery. The administration believe COVID-19 presents issues with how food gets from farm to table.
The full report can be seen here.