HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's governor says the state needs to do better in getting residents vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tom Wolf acknowledges the state's rollout has been slow and especially challenging for those who are 65 and older.
“We know we need to do more. We know folks need help getting appointments. They need help with transportation. They need help when it comes to answering questions and they need help when it comes to providing reassurance,” Wolf said.
He says some counties have had more success than others, but he cautions that every community has its own set of challenges.
As of Thursday, about 1.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania.