HARRISBURG, Pa. – Lawmakers know the clock is ticking if they want to get their legislation passed, as new legislators and a new governor will be sworn in come January.

As Tom Wolf's years as Pennsylvania's governor comes to a close, he signed 66 bills into law Thursday.

Terry Madonna, a political analyst and senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University, says the high number of bills and the timing is no coincidence.

"I suspect with Governor Wolf being a lame duck that this was a chance to get legislation that was approved by the General Assembly," Madonna said. "The Republicans control both the House and the Senate, and so nothing could get passed without pretty sizable support from Republicans in both chambers."

Wolf vetoed only one bill.

"That shows you the degree of unity that exists on these measures," Madonna said.

Of the 66 passed, the bills cover a variety of issues.

The bill that's getting a lot of attention is the legalization of fentanyl testing strips for personal use. Once classified as drug paraphernalia, the testing strips are meant to help curb overdoses.

"Fentanyl has emerged as a serious drug problem in the United States and allowing people to be able to use it — all of that is very important, and that is now leading the coverage of these 66 items," Madonna said.

A package of tax credits aimed at promoting Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs passed, as did a bill to allow companies to apply for certificates to operate driverless vehicles on public streets.

"There's a lot of things in these proposals that Governor Wolf said will affect people where they live." Madonna said, "That is, I think, what is especially important about the legislation."