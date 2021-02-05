HARRISBURG, Pa. -Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed legislation to offer hundreds of millions of dollars in financial relief to certain groups hit hard by the pandemic.
Most of the $912 million relief bill is federal aid approved in December that would help people struggling to pay rent or utility bills.
$145 million would be available in grants of up to $50,000 for bars, restaurants, and hotels with less than 300 employees.
The bill was unanimously passed by the House Friday. It was passed in the Senate last week.