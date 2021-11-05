HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is giving some restaurants more flexibility with their liquor licenses as they continue to rebound from the pandemic.
His office said Friday that the bill allows for restaurants with liquor licenses to serve alcohol in a seating area within 1,000 feet of their main location.
The previous limit was reportedly within 400 feet.
The governor is also allowing restaurants that are permanently closing to sell their liquor and wine to another restaurant that has a license.