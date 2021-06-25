vehicle generic interior Honda steering wheel car automobile

HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf signed into law Senate Bill 120 and Senate Bill 445 on Friday.

Senate Bill 120 amends Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, to update restrictions on a vehicle or combination hauling a dozer to ensure safe road conditions, officials stated.

Senate Bill 445 amends Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to give Pennsylvanians the ability to make a voluntary donation to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition when electronically renewing a driver’s license or identification card or a vehicle registration.

