HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf signs an executive order imposing new requirements on companies getting money from the state government. The order calls for things like making workplaces safer, increasing minimum wage and ensuring paid sick leave. With 4.3 million Americans leaving their jobs in August over these types of issues, Wolf says giving workers options is a no-brainer.
"With our economy on the come back and plenty for work options available, workers now have the power to choose. They have the power to look for jobs to provide, what they think, is the best for themselves and the best for their families," said Wolf at a press conference Thursday.
Minimum wage has been a topic on the Governor's agenda since he took office.
"Are you getting tired of me talking about minimum wage? Seven years I've been talking about this," said Wolf.
Under the executive order, companies receiving incentives from the government must pay $13.50 an hour, rising to $15 an hour on July 1, 2024. Pennsylvania's minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009, when Congress last increased it. Some worry Wolf's new order will harm certain small businesses. The National Federation of Independent Business slammed Wolf's measure. The NFIB's Pennsylvania State Director, Greg Moreland said, "his comments further demonstrate that he has retreated to his political corner, rather than working with Main Street employers and jobs creators to identify solutions that address Pennsylvania's economic challenges, drive our economy forward, and get people back to work."
"Our Commonwealth is at a turning point and we need all of our leaders right now to come together to help workers to support businesses and strengthen our economy," said Wolf.