Pennsylvania Budget

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his budget address Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to a joint session of the Pennsylvania House and Senate in Harrisburg, Pa.

 Matt Rourke / AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania lawmakers have approved the state budget, more than a week after it was due.

The Senate approved the main budget bill 47-to-3 after the House passed it by a similarly wide margin Thursday night.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the nearly $43-billion spending plan into law in a private event at the Governor's mansion Friday night.

Public schools and long-term care facilities are among those seeing the biggest increases in funding.

The budget is also leaving some $5 billion in the state’s rainy day fund. That's projected to create a multi-billion-dollar cushion for next year.

The budget includes more money for a property tax and rent rebate program for seniors and to help lower-income people afford the cost of heating.

The budget also includes a one-percent decrease in the corporate net income tax.

