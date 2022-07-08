HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania lawmakers have approved the state budget, more than a week after it was due.
The Senate approved the main budget bill 47-to-3 after the House passed it by a similarly wide margin Thursday night.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed the nearly $43-billion spending plan into law in a private event at the Governor's mansion Friday night.
Public schools and long-term care facilities are among those seeing the biggest increases in funding.
The budget is also leaving some $5 billion in the state’s rainy day fund. That's projected to create a multi-billion-dollar cushion for next year.
The budget includes more money for a property tax and rent rebate program for seniors and to help lower-income people afford the cost of heating.
The budget also includes a one-percent decrease in the corporate net income tax.