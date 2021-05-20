HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf signed a renewal of the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release stated on Thursday.
“COVID-19 vaccinations have increased dramatically in recent weeks and we are making significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Wolf.
“The disaster declaration allows more medical professionals to administer vaccines, ensures families harmed financially by the pandemic have access to healthy food through SNAP benefits, and ensures Pennsylvania counties and businesses remain eligible for federal disaster recovery dollars," he added.
The emergency disaster declaration renewed provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus, and recovery for the state during reopening.
The disaster declaration has allowed for waivers and extensions to continue to provide for Pennsylvanians and businesses under the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic, including the ability to waive the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment compensation and the registration requirement with Pa. CareerLink for applicants.
It also allows the commonwealth to suspend numerous training requirements, and certification and licensure renewals for health care professionals and various direct support professionals, among other professional groups who provide life-sustaining services.
The flexibilities available because of the declaration have allowed many more health care professionals to provide services virtually during the pandemic, according to officials, expanding opportunities for individuals to seek needed physical and mental health services.
It also allows the commonwealth to increase the number of vaccine providers, and improve vaccine distribution.
Through the disaster declaration, PEMA has been able to assign the National Guard to provide various types of support for long term care facilities, including providing direct patient care support, ancillary support, and testing, and at community-based testing sites. It also provides PEMA with the ability to leverage continued federal support such as non-congregate sheltering, according to officials.