Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was in Delaware County Thursday criticizing House Republicans' proposed election overhaul legislation.
"Right-wing politicians like to talk about the security of elections when they're trying to disenfranchise voters in fact," Wolf said.
The governor was referring to House Bill 1300. He says the more than 100 pages of legislation restrict people's freedom to vote in retaliation for the outcome of the November 2020 election.
"What they're really trying to do is put up barriers to voting and what they're really trying to do is suppress the vote," said Wolf.
The bill, dubbed the Voting Rights Protection Act, features a handful of reforms and proposes stricter voter identification rules, signature verification requirements for mail-in ballots and limits on drop boxes. Wolf says Pennsylvania already has safe, secure and accurate elections.
"I don't know that I'll support that bill, I believe there's probably a lot of good measures in it," said Rep. David Maloney, who represents the 130th district in Berks County.
Maloney says he's still reviewing the bill, but in the meantime, he has two of his own reform measures. He says one is a constitutional amendment which would ask voters if they think they should have to show identification to vote. He says the other would help make sure every vote is legitimate.
"Am I saying one bill is better than the other? No," he said. "I just believe that we should stick with common-sense approach to who is voting and the legitimacy of that citizenship."
There's been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Still, Franklin and Marshall College recently conducted a poll and found nearly 60% of registered voters say the state's election laws need to be revised.