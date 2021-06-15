HARRISBURG, Pa. - LGBTQ advocates are working to pass a law that they say would prevent discrimination in Pennsylvania.
Governor Tom Wolf held a press conference in Harrisburg Tuesday morning to push for the change.
He says enough is enough.
"It remains an embarrassment that we stand out among our neighboring states for failing to provide basic civil rights protections for Pennsylvanians," Wolf said.
He's hoping to make some headway on the Fairness Act, which is being introduced in the House.
"The unfortunate truth is that, despite some progress, the legal protections against harassment based on gender identity or sexual orientation are not comprehensive," Wolf said.
Wolf says it's been a long process, but he's hopeful.
In 2016, he signed 2 executive orders to implement nondiscrimination protections for all state employees. Though he says the system protects only some people's rights.
"And that can hurt Pennsylvanians, people looking for housing, education or accessing public accommodations," Wolf said.
He says many bills have bipartisan support, but --
"The Republican leadership in the general assembly has failed to pass them, year after year after year," Wolf said.
They've essentially never made it out of their respective committees because the committee chairs never called for a vote.
Ultimately, advocates say further protections need to be added.
"The LGBTQ community across the state wants a vote. We want to know where our colleagues stand. We deserve a vote. Pennsylvania citizens deserve a vote on equal rights," said Rep. Dan Frankel, a Democrat representing the 23rd district, near Pittsburgh.
The legislation has been proposed over the years, but has not gotten through the legislature.
Wolf hopes this time, the leadership in the Pennsylvania General Assembly will send the bill to his desk without delay.