Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

 Commonwealth Media Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Twitter post Monday night, Wolf said he has mild symptoms.

Wolf said he will be isolating at home according to CDC guidance.

"I’m grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster," Wolf said in the Twitter post.

Wolf also tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.