HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Twitter post Monday night, Wolf said he has mild symptoms.
Wolf said he will be isolating at home according to CDC guidance.
"I’m grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster," Wolf said in the Twitter post.
Wolf also tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020.
