PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf thanked members of Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1), who returned Friday to Philadelphia after spending two weeks assisting with search and rescue efforts at the site of the recent, deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

“I want to thank the men and women of PA-TF1 for assisting at the site of terrible tragedy," said Gov. Wolf. "This was a dangerous mission, but they understood the risks and worked long hours at the site of the building collapse to provide critical emergency services. Pennsylvania is proud and grateful for their service, and I was pleased to be able to welcome them home.”

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System, and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country, according to officials.

The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department.

