Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf’s office reiterated that he’ll veto legislation to prevent his administration from imposing controls on emissions of a key greenhouse gas without Pennsylvania lawmakers’ permission.

Wolf’s office made the statement Wednesday after the bill passed the Republican-controlled Senate, 33-17. The bill, backed by blue-collar labor unions, the coal industry and heavy manufacturers, is aimed at the centerpiece of Wolf’s climate-change agenda, joining a multi-state consortium that sets a price and declining caps on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

The Department of Environmental Protection is drafting regulations that could usher Pennsylvania into the consortium in 2022. Pennsylvania is the nation’s fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

