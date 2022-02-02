Governor Tom Wolf unveiled a $1.7 billion plan that he said will secure a brighter future for Pennsylvania for years to come.
The governor said it will help the state fully recover from the pandemic.
"The point is that we need to do something to address the needs of Pennsylvanians right now," said Governor Tom Wolf.
Republicans in the State House see it differently.
"The more government money pushed into the economy, the more inflation happens. To do that right now might not be the wisest thing to do," said State Rep. Gary Day (R-187th district)
The proposed plan would send money to Pennsylvania's healthcare system, support small businesses, and offer relief for some low-income renters and homeowners, as well as conservation, recreation and preservation.
It also includes $500 million for the Pennsylvania Opportunity Program, which the governor said would provide relief to workers and families for everything from childcare expenses to opportunities to complete a degree.
"We need to get this money out the door, so people who are hurting right now get the relief right now they need," said Governor Wolf.
"We don't have to run out and spend it right away and that's what I think the Republicans are going to say again," said State Rep. Day.
Lawmakers would have to approve the proposal before it would go into effect. This proposal by Governor Wolf comes less than a week before he is expected to give his state budget proposal.