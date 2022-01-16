HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf is highlighting two redistricting maps as examples of new congressional district boundaries.
He released the maps Saturday and says the maps are consistent with the Redistricting Principles of the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council and are free of gerrymandering.
“Throughout the congressional redistricting process, I have publicly outlined the requirements for a fair map that I would consider signing,” said Gov. Wolf. “While the House Republican map does not comply with those basic principles, I am highlighting two maps that do.”
Following the House’s passage of a congressional redistricting map this week that fails to meet the Redistricting Principles outlined last year by the council, on Saturday the governor provided his own map and highlighted a citizen-created congressional redistricting map as examples of maps he would support to move the process forward.
The first map, seen here, maintains a degree of continuity with the current congressional map, while making targeted changes to comply with the United States and Pennsylvania Constitutions and to align with the Redistricting principles recommended by the Redistricting Advisory Council and comments received from the public.
The second map, seen here, represents the voices of more than 7,200 Pennsylvanians who participated in mapping contests hosted by Draw the Lines over the past three years.
“The map I developed and the Pennsylvania Citizens’ Map show that there are multiple maps that can be created in keeping with the Redistricting Principles we announced months ago,” said Gov. Wolf. “Each of these maps respects the neutral criteria of compactness, contiguity, minimization of the division of political subdivisions, and maintenance of population equality among congressional districts as outlined by the United States and Pennsylvania Supreme Courts, while also preventing the unfair dilution of any group’s vote for congressional representative.”
The governor believes that Pennsylvania must have a fair map and that politicians should not use redistricting to choose their own voters.
The Redistricting Principles are intended to prevent gerrymandering and ensure compliance with constitutional requirements by calling for districts to be nearly equal in population, to be compact, to minimize subdivision splits unless needed to protect communities of interest and to encourage competitive elections by responding to changing voter preferences.
“The decisions we are about to make implicate fundamental constitutional rights and will affect every Pennsylvanian for the next decade,” said Gov. Wolf. “It’s imperative that everyone has a voice in this process and continues to provide feedback. I encourage the legislature to review these maps and negotiate in a bipartisan fashion to send a fair map to my desk.”
Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) made the following statement after Gov. Tom Wolf released congressional maps:
“Over the last six months, the House Republican Caucus championed and led the most transparent congressional redistricting process in Pennsylvania history. Over that same period, the Wolf administration either ignored or publicly admonished our repeated good faith attempts to work collaboratively toward a final congressional map.
“Completing congressional redistricting is one of the most basic, constitutionally mandated functions of state governments. While the Pennsylvania House of Representatives worked diligently to fulfill its constitutional obligation, this governor was completely and willfully negligent in openly refusing to participate in this important function.
“By releasing his maps today, Gov. Wolf is completing the final play of his well-worn playbook of refusing to work with the Legislature on substantive issues, waiting until the clock has nearly run out, and then changing his mind and attempting to issue a unilateral ultimatum that is devoid of all sincerity of effort.
“A bad process leads to bad results and the release of the Wolf maps is the result of a self-destructed process that lacks even the most basic trappings of openness and transparency. In addition, there is no sufficient opportunity for public comment on his maps before his administration’s Jan. 24 deadline.
“His maps, released well past the eleventh hour, are nothing but a bill of goods designed as a public relations smokescreen meant more to cover for his administration’s own failure of effort than a true show of willingness to work together to reach a final, consensus congressional map.”
All of the citizen map submissions and public comments are available to view on the Wolf Administration’s Pennsylvania Redistricting Public Comment Portal.