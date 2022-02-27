HARRISBURG, PA – The Wolf Administration is urging the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to remove all Russian-sourced products from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.
Gov. Tom Wolf says he sent a letter to the PLCB on Sunday asking that the products be pulled as quickly as possible from all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the Commonwealth.
“I have joined with leaders across the nation and across the world in condemning these attacks and expressing support for the people of Ukraine,” Gov. Wolf said. “I appreciate the board’s efforts to quickly identify Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. I urge the board to take these further actions as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state.”
A copy of the Governor’s letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board can be seen here.