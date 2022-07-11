Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Citing the need to fight climate change, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed Republican-penned legislation that would have stopped municipalities from adopting building codes that prohibit natural gas hookups.

Wolf, in a Monday veto message to lawmakers, said the legislation takes away “local decision-making” from municipalities looking to address climate change.

The legislation passed the Republican-controlled House and Senate largely along party lines. Republican lawmakers had cast the legislation as protecting consumer energy choice, but also to protect the state's natural gas industry.

States, cities and counties elsewhere in the U.S. have begun looking at all-electric building codes.

