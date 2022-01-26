HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed the congressional redistricting map approved in the state House and Senate.
It's a map that started life in the hands of Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt. Republicans made some changes to the map, then passed it without any Democratic support.
They are calling those changes "very minor adjustments," saying they were made at the recommendation of citizens to improve the compactness of districts.
Wolf says the map, as it stands, splits several counties and favors Republicans.
The map "fails the fundamental test of fairness," the governor's office said in a news release.
"The governor has made it clear for months that he expects any congressional map to follow the Redistricting Principles established by the Redistricting Advisory Council. Unfortunately, House Bill 2146 does not deliver on the Pennsylvania Constitution’s guarantee of free and equal elections."