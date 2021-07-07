Wolf criticizes GOP targeting state, local tax deductions

Governor Tom Wolf

YORK, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf visited the Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy in York City on Wednesday to highlight the $416M increase in state education funding in the state budget, including the new Level Up initiative that provides $100 million for the 100 most underfunded school districts in Pennsylvania.

The York City School District will receive a $6.5M increase in state funding this school year, officials stated, including $3.3M in Level Up support, the fourth most in the state.

The governor was joined by Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, Secretary of Education Noe Ortega, York City School District Superintendent Andrea Berry, Chief Recovery Officer Michael Thew, and Mindy Sweitzer, principal of the Phineas Davis K-8 School.

"This is an important first step in fulfilling our commitment to schools, students, and teachers," said Gov. Wolf. "It's a step toward calming the worries of parents hoping for a brighter future for their kids. It's a step toward helping students chasing big dreams. And it's a step toward supporting the teachers, administrators, and education programs our commonwealth needs."

