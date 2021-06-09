HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf is vowing to protect the freedom to vote amid what his office calls "attacks on our democracy."
In a news conference Wednesday Wolf said he will oppose legislation that would create barriers to voting.
He said the 2020 election was fair and secure, despite the many challenges that followed, including audits and court cases.
Wolf said some Republicans are wasting taxpayer money to spread what he calls "lies" and "disinformation" that have created infighting.
"The election in 2020 actually turned out to elect a lot of people I personally wasn't happy with, but that didn't mean that I had the right to go and start spreading lies about the election," Wolf said.
Last week a few Republican Pennsylvania lawmakers traveled to Arizona to see an audit of 2020 election results there. They hinted they would like to see a similar audit in Pennsylvania.