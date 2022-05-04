HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Wolf said as long as he is governor, he will protect access to abortion in Pennsylvania. This comes after a leaked draft opinion, that suggests the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade. If that happens, states could decide to change abortion laws.
"Abortion is health care and it must remain safe and legal," said Governor Tom Wolf.
The governor said women's rights are under attack.
"If the Supreme Court goes through with this ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, it will put every American, put the right of every American to make their own private medical decisions in jeopardy," said Governor Wolf.
"Until we have a final opinion, we don't have the court issue's ruling," said Jason Gottesman, Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus spokesperson.
Gottesman said any talk about a direction or moving forward is premature. He said members of the General Assembly would have to read through a final opinion and then certain lawyers would have to direct what it means. He also touched on previous moves in the House.
"This session, we've continued as House Republicans to lead the House of Representatives in passing a very strong pro-life agenda that respects Pennsylvanians both born and unborn," said Gottesman.
Chief Justice John Roberts said the leaked draft does not represent a final decision or final position of any member. He has ordered an investigation into the leak.