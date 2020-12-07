HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania health officials warned that the state's hospitals will be overwhelmed if COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the current rate.
Wolf warned of the strain on the state's healthcare system in a news conference Monday afternoon.
The virus is "spreading dangerously and everywhere in the state," Wolf said. COVID-19 will overwhelm hospitals and the state's health care system if cases continue to rise, Wolf said.
If cases continue to rise, demand for hospital beds will also continue to increase, Wolf said. The increase in cases has taken a toll on the physical and emotional well-being of doctors and nurses, Wolf said.
Hospitals are running low on ICU beds, Wolf said. Hospitals could be forced to turn away some people in need of treatment if cases continue to rise, Wolf said.
"We cannot continue to take our hospital workers for granted," Wolf said.
“If we don’t slow the spread of this dangerous virus now, the reality is that COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals and our health care workers," Wolf said. "That’s dangerous for everyone who needs medical care in a hospital for any reason, because it stretches resources and staff to the breaking point.”
Do not attend gatherings with people outside your home, and when you go outside, you should wear a mask, Wolf said.
Wolf said a decision will be made in the next few days on whether to impose more restrictions to slow the rise in cases.
The state does have a good supply of ventilators and personal protective equipment, said state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
There are 5,300 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,107 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.
Pennsylvania reported 6,330 new cases Monday, in addition to 8,630 new cases reported Sunday for a two-day total of 14,960 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 426,444. 69 new deaths were reported Sunday, and 42 new deaths were reported Monday for a total of 11,373 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania over the course of the pandemic has topped 400,000, a total that was at 200,000 six weeks ago, according to the state Department of Health. As of Thursday, December 3, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 48,668 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 42,713 cases, indicating 5,955 more new cases across the state over the past week compared to the previous week.
The statewide percent-positivity went up to 14.4% from 11.7% last week. Every county in the state has a concerning percent positivity above 5%, considered a threshold for positivity being too high.