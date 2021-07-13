HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change is taking another step on its way to reaching the final regulatory threshold to impose a price on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants in Pennsylvania.
The Environmental Quality Board, composed primarily of Wolf appointees, approved the plan 15-4 on Tuesday. The Independent Regulatory Review Commission could take it up this fall.
Wolf’s administration wants to the plan to take effect next year as part of a multi-state consortium, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which sets a price and declining limits on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.