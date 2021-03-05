HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - One year after the discovery of the first coronavirus case in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf says there is hope and a light at the end of the tunnel with the growing availability of vaccines.
Wolf, speaking at a news conference Friday outside a Rite Aid pharmacy where people were getting vaccinated, announced last March 6 that Pennsylvania had confirmed its first two cases of the new coronavirus. Since then, Pennsylvania has seen several spikes in cases, counted more than 113,000 confirmed or probable cases of the virus and attributed more than 24,200 deaths to it.
The state Department of Health says more than 868,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,757 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 944,196. The state health department also reported 43 more deaths Friday.
1,628 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 350 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The state health department says the trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,200 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 19 – February 25 stood at 6.3%.