WASHINGTON - Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is back on Capitol Hill for the first time since seeking inpatient treatment. Fetterman spent six weeks at Walter Reed Medical Center.

It was a proud moment for Fetterman who was seen returning to Capitol Hill with a brief but positive entrance, saying "Great to be back. Thank you."

The Pennsylvania Democrat did not answer questions from reporters ahead of his first day back on the job after a weeks-long absence.

The 53-year-old senator suffered a stroke last year just before the May primary.

Chris Borick, a Professor of Political Science at Muhlenberg College, called the senator brave.

"From a physical health perspective, he dealt with an issue in a very tough and difficult environment, and that is a campaign, by itself exhausting and mentally challenging," said Borick.

Borick says the role of senator is "an extremely stressful job."

"He had to make a decision, a decision that we have not seen senators make in the past to publicly announce that he was fighting a mental health challenge," said Borick.

Borick says he is looking forward to seeing Fetterman back in the role Pennsylvania votors elected him to do.

"He is going to find himself right in the middle of the activities that go on in a normal session. He's charging a committee on food security issues, so he will be immersed in the congressional hearing process," Borick continued.

The work is starting now, but not before a warm welcome back from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"We're all glad he got the support he needed and he's sending an important message to millions of Americans that asking for and getting help works," said Sen. Schumer.

Fetterman has been using closed captioning technology since suffering his stroke. Now, his staff also confirmed he has been fitted for hearing aids to help with an auditory processing disorder.