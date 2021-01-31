PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. -- The pandemic has another treasured tradition going the way of virtual this year. 

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Groundhog Day will be streamed online.

Pennsylvania's most famous Groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, will come out of his burrow as usual at Gobbler's Knob, but there won't be anyone in-person to cheer him on.

According to legend, if Phil sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of cold, wintry weather. If he does not, there will be an early spring.

The livestream event of Phil's prediction with start at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on visitpa.com.

