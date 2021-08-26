The waterfalls at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area make for spectacular shots after recent heavy rains.
"We drove through yesterday. Spoke to some locals and they said this was the place to go," said Chuck Wolfe.
But Wolfe and his wife Julie, of Indiana, who try to visit every national park they can, almost missed because it's not deemed a national park.
"If this would have been Delaware Water Gap National Park, do you think you would have heard about it, before coming?" I asked.
"Yes. Definitely," they said.
Spanning nearly 70,000 acres in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Delaware Water Gap became a national recreation area in 1965.
It's one of 420 units within the National Park Service. It hosts between 3.5 and 4 million people per year, numbers close to Yellowstone and more than the Grand Tetons.
But former Superintendent John Donahue says Delaware Water Gap doesn't get the outdoor respect it should.
"People come here from Europe ,all over the United States to visit every single national park, there are over 60. But you don't hear people say, gee I want to go to every single recreation area," he said.
Only Congress can designate a national park. However, the Pennsylvania and New Jersey chapters of the Sierra Club are starting a grassroots efforts to make Delaware Water Gap the nation's 65th national park.
"Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York do not have a national park. In fact, there is no national park between Acadia in Maine and Shenandoah National Park in Virginia," Said Pennsylvania Sierra Club Vice Chair Don Miles.
Miles said the new designation would drive tourism for the local economy, as it's within a three-hour drive for 60 million people.
John Kashwick, Vice Chair of New Jersey's chapter of the Sierra Club, says that by becoming a national park, DWG could expand significantly by adding already contiguous preserved land. He says this could possibly save threatened vistas.
"Also help in the region by being another lever we could press to prevent some of those distribution centers that come in and take up our farmland and woodland," he said.
There has been a push to do this before, but concerns from hunters shot the proposal down.
However, this time proponents say it's different, and they have the model to prove it. That's West Virginia's New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Formed in 2020, it allows hunting, which Donahue says would be the case in the water gap.
However, Doug Kosh, who's owned Phoenix Antiques since 1969, which sits inside the recreation area, doesn't necessarily feel the increased spotlight of being a national park is worth the headaches that come with it.
"We don't seem to have the ability to handle tremendous amounts of people at any of our locations," he said.
He points to the closure of Adams Falls, damaged by excessive cliff jumping, and Childs Park as key examples.
But the Sierra Club and Donahue say funding would increase by being a national park, which would better address those issues.
"It could take a long time but I'm hopeful lightning will strike and it will catch on," Donahue said.
So those like the Wolfe's don't skip the spectacular scenes otherwise not seen.
The issue has not been addressed within Congress. The groups say they want to have a solid foundation of all parties involved, including hunters, hikers, area municipalities, before taking the issue to Congress.