PHILADELPHIA – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is making his opinion on abortion laws clear, and says he will protect abortion in the state if he is elected governor in November.
"What's clear is Roe is gone," Shapiro said. "There are no more federal protections."
"I feel your frustration," Shapiro told the audience outside the National Constitutional Center in Philadelphia on Saturday. There, he and local, state and federal leaders held a rally in an effort to keep abortion legal in Pennsylvania.
Shapiro called the overturn of Roe v. Wade "shameful."
"It went from theoretical to reality," he said.
Shapiro, the Democratic candidate on the ballot for governor this fall, running against Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, said, "We will not ban abortion in Pennsylvania when I am governor."
Since the Supreme Court's decision day, people have been rallying against the ruling, all across the nation.
Under the Supreme Court's decision, a woman's right to an abortion depends on what state she lives in.
Under Pennsylvania law specifically, abortion is currently legal — a law Shapiro says he will keep if he wins the election.
"I will protect providers in Pennsylvania, I will protect patients in Pennsylvania, I will protect women in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said.
"This is reality: There is going to be a bill on the desk of the next governor to ban abortion," Shapiro said. "My opponent will sign it. He said it's his top priority. I will veto it."