Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (L) and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey

Lawmakers in Washington are trying to hash out gun safety legislation.

Pennsylvania's two senators are part of those talks.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post.

He explained how he once was against gun measures, but his thoughts changed after the Sandy Hook shooting.

The Democrat said he believes semi-automatic weapons should be for members of the Army only.

He's hoping some lawmakers will also change their minds following the recent shootings.

"If a government can't take steps to keep first-graders in Connecticut safe, or fourth-graders in Ulvade, Texas, safe, or Black Americans in a grocery store in Buffalo, what good is any government?" he said.

Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said earlier this week on "Face the Nation" that he believes a compromise on gun safety might happen this time, as talks continue on Capitol Hill.

He said he thinks Republicans can support Second Amendment gun rights while still expanding background checks and having 'red flag' laws.

