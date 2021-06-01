HERSHEY, Pa. | The famed Guns N' Roses are kicking off their rescheduled tour at Hershey Park Stadium, with 14 new shows lined up.
Live Nation announced on Tuesday Guns N' Roses will make their debut 2021 appearance at Hershey Park Stadium on July 31, the start of their summer and fall touring event. There they will perform live in front of their fans the first time this season, officials say.
The tour now includes 14 new stops in places like Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more, officials announced.
Live Nation has the band wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, Florida, at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 and 3.
Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth stated they will make their touring debut on the Guns N’ Roses trek as an opening act, and will perform songs from their self-titled LP, including single “Distance”, which has peaked at No. 1 on six Billboard charts.