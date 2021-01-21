Capitol Breach-Laptop

This booking photo provided by the Dauphin County, Pa., Prison, shows Riley June Williams. Federal authorities on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, arrested Williams, whose former romantic partner says she took a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

 Uncredited - hogp, Dauphin County Prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A federal judge has decided to release a Harrisburg woman while she faces charges that she helped steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson released Riley June Williams on Thursday into the custody of her mother, with travel restrictions, and instructed her to appear Monday in federal court in Washington to continue her case.

The 22-year-old Harrisburg resident, is accused of theft, obstruction and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Williams surrendered to face charges on Monday and has been locked up in the county jail in Harrisburg.

