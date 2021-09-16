MUNSTER TWP., Pa. — After a year that saw many events being canceled or held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are officially in place to celebrate Pennsylvania's $132.5-billion agriculture industry in person this year.
Russell Redding, the state's agriculture secretary, announced Thursday that the theme for the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be "Harvesting More."
"Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show chooses a theme to convey our vision for the future of Pennsylvania agriculture," Redding said during an event at Vale Wood Farms near Loretto in Cambria County. "After cultivating virtually in 2021, it's only natural that we Harvest More in 2022 as we join together in Harrisburg once again."
Redding unveiled a 20-pound mini butter sculpture of the Harvesting More logo. It was created by Garret McCall, the winner of the first-ever Butter Up! competition, which was held during the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
The 2022 show will return with many of the popular features that help to draw more than a half-million people to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg each year, including the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, the food court and its milkshakes, sheep-shearing competitions, and cooking demonstrations.
"These visitors inject $39 million into the region's economy by filling hotels, restaurants, and other attractions along the way," said Michael Chapaloney, executive director of tourism for the state's Department of Community and Economic Development. "These dollars support 5,600+ jobs and generate $820,000 in state sales taxes."
The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to take place Jan. 8-15.