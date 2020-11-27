For weeks doctors and health officials have been begging Americans to stay home this Thanksgiving. Many did. But millions more did not. And now, health experts warn another spike is coming.
"In a week, more likely two weeks, we will see a surge upon a surge," said Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
264,000 Americans have so far died from the virus. The CDC predicts that number will be 321,000 by December 19.
"I'm going to be on-call, I'm going to be in the hospital over New Year's and to know this is what we're going to be facing is just really sad," said Biden COVID-19 Advisory Board member Dr. Celine Gounder.
Pennsylvania itself passed two dark milestones on Thanksgiving Day-10,000 deaths in the Commonwealth and 8,000 new cases, the most since the pandemic began.
4,000 are in the hospital, many in the ICU. Doctors across the country have been seeing the same thing.
"It's grim to talk about these things but it's a reality," said emergency room physician Dr. Rob Davidson.
President-elect Joe Biden looking to take charge in a few months, reassuring Americans, "America is not going to lose this war."
"This is the moment where we need to steel our spines, re-double our efforts and recommit ourselves to the fight," Biden said.
And as exhausted healthcare workers suit up for battle day after day, health experts continue to urge mask wearing and social distancing, two simple things we can all do to flatten the curve and save lives.
"It's much more comfortable to wear a piece of cloth on your face than it is for me to put a piece of plastic into your airway and save your life, or that will be towards the end of your life," said Dr. Ken Remy, a physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital & St. Louis Children's Hospital.