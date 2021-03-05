Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says now is not the time for states to remove mask mandates. That, after Texas joins 15 other states that are either dropping the mandate or never had one.
"It really is quite risky to completely remove all of the public health measures and just act like there is no virus in the community when we know it is that it unacceptably high-level," Fauci said.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf echoed those concerns.
"We need to make sure we're not taking our foot off the gas pedal too soon and if I were Texas I might be a little concerned that this is just a little too soon," Wolf said.
When asked about the mask mandate in Pennsylvania, Republican Senator Pat Toomey had this to say: "Pennsylvanians should wear masks if they are indoors, not able to social distance and have not yet been vaccinated."
But Texas Governor Greg Abbott says Texans no longer need government running their lives. But here in Pennsylvania, health officials say while some mitigation efforts are being relaxed incrementally, the mask mandate will stay in place for now.
"We have to keep Pennsylvania safe while we progress through this rollout so that we don't have to go back into mitigation efforts," said Alison Beam, Pennsylvania's acting secretary of health.
Health officials say with positive cases on the decline hitting a plateau, there are concerns that lifting mask mandates in some states could have a ripple effect across the country, causing a surge.
The focus now, they say, is vaccinating as many people as possible to avoid it.