The omicron coronavirus variant has now reached the U.S.
"The first variant, omicron variant, has now been detected and confirmed here in the United States in the state of California," said Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general.
U.S. health officials say a fully-vaccinated traveler is self-quarantining after testing positive in late November.
According to Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, the person's symptoms are mild and improving.
"All close contacts have been contacted and all close contacts thus far have tested negative," Fauci said.
Murthy says it's likely vaccines will provide some protection against the variant, especially with a booster shot on top of that.
"That really lifts your antibody levels and your other immune responses to an extraordinarily high level where you can even overcome some of that variation," the surgeon general said.
Fauci is urging more Americans to roll up their sleeves, with 60 million unvaccinated people who are eligible to get the vaccine.
"Let's get them vaccinated," he said. "Let's get the people who are vaccinated, boosted. Let's get the children vaccinated. That's where we want to go as opposed to a requirement."
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tightening testing rules for travelers from overseas, requiring a test within a day of boarding a flight to the U.S., regardless of vaccination status.
It is also considering a post-arrival testing mandate.
President Joe Biden says he'll be putting steps forward on Thursday to fight COVID-19 this winter.