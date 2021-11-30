U.S. health officials are racing to learn more about the omicron coronavirus variant — one they say could be more transmissible than others.
"We don't know everything we need to know yet about the omicron variant," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, "but we know that vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect yourself from severe illness and complications from all known SARS CoV-2 variants to date."
Meanwhile, the CDC is ramping up surveillance by expanding a program allowing increased testing for certain international arrivals in four of the nation's airports: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International and San Francisco International.
"Right now, there is no evidence of Omicron in the United States," Walensky said. "The delta variant remains the predominant circulating strain, representing 99.9% of all sequences samples."
The White House is urging Americans not to panic but says there's cause for concern.
"So we have more tools than ever before," said Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator. "We are prepared and will continue to be guided by science and stay vigilant to keep people safe."
Those tools include the vaccine and testing. Meanwhile, the variant continues to spread in other countries.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president, said on Tuesday that more than 200 cases have been confirmed in 20 countries.
"I think you're going to expect to see those numbers change rapidly," Fauci said. "Importantly, it has not yet been detected in the United States."
Gov. Tom Wolf is also urging Pennsylvanians to remain calm and also suggested that he's not considering any containment measures at this time.
During a radio interview, Wolf said the vaccine remains Pennsylvania's containment strategy.