BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Like the rest of the country, local health systems have noted an increase in COVID-19 cases among kids. Both the Delta variant and the fact that kids are not yet eligible to be vaccinated are contributing to the increase.
St. Luke's University Health Network says while there are no children hospitalized with COVID within the system now, there have been some over the past week.
"For a while we thought, 'well maybe it doesn't affect children,' and we've since learned, as we've learned with everything with COVID, things change," said Dr. Jennifer Janco, the chair of pediatrics at St. Luke's University Health Network.
They've changed quickly.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reports 72,000 children were diagnosed with coronavirus the last week of July, which is an increase of 84% compared to the previous week.
The upward trend is being seen on the local level within the St. Luke's health system.
"Those numbers have now gone up weekly for about five weeks in a row," said Dr. Janco.
St. Luke's says most kids are being treated as outpatients, and many of those who need to be hospitalized have developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
The rise in cases comes as states grapple with how to return to in-person learning.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was asked at his coronavirus briefing Monday about a potential vaccine mandate for educators.
"This is something that we're working on right now," said Murphy. "My guess is that in the next two or three weeks, we'll have something to put out there."
Murphy said that even with new breakthrough data, numbers show vaccines to be 99% effective.
He also shared districts will determine consequences for students who don't wear masks. This comes a few days after he announced they'll be required in all schools, come the fall.
Pennsylvania has not mandated masks in schools, but has recommended districts do so.
"Long-haul or prolonged symptoms of COVID-19 are occurring in children...fatigue, difficulty concentrating, brain fog," said New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.
There are currently 13 kids hospitalized with COVID in New Jersey, including two in the ICU.
"We are not going to sacrifice the health of any child," said Murphy.
Lehigh Valley Health Network does not currently have any children hospitalized with COVID-19. It says 80-90% of all of its cases being diagnosed, among kids and adults, have the Delta variant.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said it does not currently have data for how many children with coronavirus are hospitalized or in the ICU.
Out of Pennsylvania's more than one million confirmed cases of COVID, more than 50,000 have been among kids nine and younger, and nearly 135,000 have been among kids in the 10-to-19 age group.