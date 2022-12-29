EASTON, Pa. - The end of the year marks deadlines for all sorts of things, many of them meant to maximize your money. The clock is ticking, so you might have to move some tasks to the top of your to-do list.

Dec. 31 is the date for a whole lot of deadlines. Among them: spending FSA funds on everything from meds to tools you didn’t even know qualified as health-related devices.

The FSA Store wrote online: use or lose those funds. As prices rise, so does the contribution cap; it'll be $3,500 next year. You can also buy blood tests now and get them done later.

In the Keystone State, the Department of Revenue is reminding older Pennsylvanians and people with disabilities to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

"There is actually a one-time bonus rebate through this program," said Jeffrey Johnson, a spokesperson for the PA Dept. of Revenue. "Governor Wolf worked with the legislature during the budget process to put that in place.”

That means more money is available, making more of a difference for families in need. 465,000 have applied so far.

"If you follow the maximum standard rebate example, that gives you $650 for the original rebate, another $455 for the one time bonus, and that boosts you up to a little north of $1,100,” said Johnson.

That application is online.

So are the license renewals the PA Department of State is raising awareness about.

Nurses are among the several medical professional licenses that need to be renewed before 2023. The state boards of medicine, physical therapy, osteopathic medicine and podiatry are on that list, too.