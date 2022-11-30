The U.S. Senate passed a landmark bill to protect same-sex marriage. The Respect for Marriage Act advanced with a 61-36 vote, and now heads to the Democrat-controlled House, before going to the president's desk for final approval.

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey says he was proud to vote for act.

In a statement, he says he will continue to fight for full equality for the LGBTQ community.

Here's his full statement:

“The right to marriage is sacred and one that should be afforded to every American. At a time when personal rights and freedoms are increasingly under attack, the Senate has taken action to protect Americans’ right to marry whom they love. I’m proud to vote for the Respect for Marriage Act and I will continue to fight for full equality for the LGBTQ community. Discrimination has no place in our country.”

Pennsylvania's other senator, retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, did not submit a vote.

Earlier this month, he released a statement saying the act wouldn't provide any meaningful benefit to same-sex marriages that does not already exist, and that the legislation threatens religious liberty.

Here's the full statement from Nov. 16:

“For over 25 years, I have supported efforts to end discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. The Supreme Court has recognized a right to same-sex marriage, and its recent majority opinion in Dobbs made it abundantly clear that fears the Court will overturn this right are ‘unfounded.’

“While the Respect for Marriage Act purports to simply codify the existing right to same-sex marriage, which is not in jeopardy, it goes far beyond that in ways that threaten religious liberty. This legislation would enable activists to sue faith-based groups that provide vital services for our communities in an attempt to force them to abandon their deeply held beliefs about marriage, or close their doors.

“Faith-based adoption agencies, such as Philadelphia’s Catholic adoption agency, have already come under attack for adhering to their faith, even though there are other local adoption agencies that will place children with same-sex couples. This legislation would dramatically increase the risk of litigation designed to put those faith-based organizations out of business.

“The Respect for Marriage Act does not provide any meaningful benefit to same-sex marriages that does not already exist. It does significantly threaten religious liberty.”