Sheetz in Exeter
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

If you play the lottery, you may want to buy a ticket at Sheetz.

That's because the convenience store is partnering with the Pennsylvania Lottery to give one customer free gas for a year.

All 299 Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania are participating in the contest, which runs until September 20, the company said.

To enter, buy a minimum $10 Match 6 lottery ticket. Once purchased, each customer will receive a play ticket, as well as a trailing ticket that will include a QR code.

Customers need to scan the QR code on their phone, which will take them to the MySheetz app. Then enter the promo code on their trailing ticket to automatically be entered to win free gas for a year.

While there is only one grand prize winner, every participant will have a free coffee or soda item loaded onto their MySheetz account.

The winner will be announced in October.

Customers can only enter once.

