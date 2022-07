DERRY TWP., Pa. - Some bittersweet news from the "Sweetest Place on Earth."

Hershey says it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.

The company says supply chain issues are to blame.

Hershey uses the same manufacturing lines for its regular and seasonal products, which means it has to choose between the two.

That leaves room for competitors such as Mars Wrigley to lead the Halloween season.