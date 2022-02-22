HERSHEY, Pa. - The Sweetest Place on Earth is announcing the addition of two new attractions for Summer 2022.
Hersheypark plans to add two new Jolly Rancher attraction experiences.
According to Hersheypark officials, the park will soon feature the Jolly Rancher Remix coaster and the spinning Mix’d Flavored By Jolly Rancher.
The Jolly Rancher Remix coaster, will be a first-of-its-kind reimagined coaster for the senses. Park officials say it will take guests on a flavor ride by sending them and their senses forward and back on the same flavorful track.
Each Jolly Rancher Remix ride is different with five randomized flavor rides like Watermelon or Green Apple, complete with different music, lights and scents.
Mix’d Flavored By Jolly Rancher will be a spinning attraction. Park officials say riders will sit in one of the four arms and spin 360 degrees. The ride then shift and mixes in lifts, drops and special views.
Both experiences will be open during all four seasons following the summer 2022 debut.