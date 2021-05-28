DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's the unofficial start of summer at Hersheypark, as the park is now open daily through Labor Day.
Guests can get a taste of the sweet life at Hershey's Chocolatetown and it's all new Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar and Patio.
The restaurant has nods to past and present elements of Hershey rides, so guests can sit in Comet and Tilt-a-Whirl booths.
The Boardwalk is open this weekend as well.
Hershey has more new ways for guests to cool off as well.
"We do have two new culinary experiences below the Chocolatier - Milton's Ice Cream Parlor and the Sweetery Confectionary Kitchen. They opened this spring, so guests looking for some sweets have to check that out," said Amanda Polyak, public relations manager for Hersheypark.
Admission gives guests access to Hershey Park and The Boardwalk, as well as Zoo America.
Right now, everyone pays kids prices if they purchase their ticket online.